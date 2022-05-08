PH football stays unbeaten in SEA Games, kickboxer Saclag advances to semis

LEADER. The Philippine men's football team remains at the top of Group A.

The Philippine men's football team settles for a draw against host Vietnam, while kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag secures a semifinal spot for a guaranteed bronze

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s football team stayed at the top of its group in the Southeast Asian Games after settling for a scoreless draw against host Vietnam at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho on Sunday, May 8.

Coming off a rousing 4-0 rout of Timor Leste two days ago, the Filipinos improved to 4 points in Group A, tied for the lead with the Vietnamese.

The Philippines will still play Myanmar and Indonesia on May 10 and 13, respectively, as it eyes a top-two finish, which merits a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s beach handball team claimed its second win following a 22-19, 22-16 decision over Singapore at the Tuan Chau Island in the Quang Ninh Province.

The Filipinos hiked their record to 2-1 and bounced back from their loss to unbeaten Vietnam, which leads the four-nation tournament with a 3-0 card.

In individual sports, kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag secured his place in the semifinals of the men’s 63.5kg low kick event after unanimous 3-0 win against Laos.

Saclag, the defending champion, is already guaranteed of at least a bronze.

Diver Ariana Drake did not have the same luck as she finished at fourth and last place in the women’s one-meter springboard.

A SEA Games first-timer, the 17-year-old Drake fell short against her experienced foes, including Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah Sabri, a winner of multiple medals in the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Sabri captured her fifth SEA Games gold with 290.45 points, while her compatriot Kimberly Bong Quian clinched silver with 230 points to give Malaysia the first top medals of the Games that has yet to formally open on May 12.

Ngo Phuong Mai also put the hosts on the medal tally with her bronze after garnering 224 points.

Drake will compete in the women’s three-meter springboard on Tuesday. – Rappler.com