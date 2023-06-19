UP, La Salle advance to FilOil finals after ousting Perpetual, NU in dominant fashion

UP and La Salle make easy work of their respective semifinals opponents to set up a highly anticipated title clash in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons and the La Salle Green Archers forged a highly anticipated title clash in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after emerging victorious against their respective semifinals foes in dominant fashion on Monday, June 19.

In the first game, the Fighting Maroons annihilated the Perpetual Help Altas, 104-69, to advance to the tournament’s championship game for the first time.

JD Cagulangan spearheaded UP’s balanced attack with an all-around game of 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Gerry Abadiano produced 14 markers on a near-perfect 6-of-7 shooting.

CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez, meanwhile, scored 10 points each for the Fighting Maroons, who unleashed a massive second-quarter rampage that turned their 26-27 deficit at the 7:22 mark of the period to a 56-33 lead at the half.

UP’s new recruits Mark Belmonte and Sean Alter added 9 points apiece on an identical 3-of-3 clip from the field, while Chicco Briones contributed 8 markers in the 35-point thrashing.

On the other side, John Paul Boral and Carlo Ferreras both delivered 12 points for the Altas, while Jielo Razon chipped in 11.

Like the Fighting Maroons, the undefeated Green Archers made easy work of the NU Bulldogs in their semifinal duel, 86-73, to book a return trip to the finals after last entering it in 2019.

Kevin Quiambao, who powered La Salle in its previous victory, led the team anew with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 5 assists.

Mark Nonoy tallied 14 points, while Evan Nelle and Mike Phillips both came up with 9 markers for the Green Archers in the wire-to-wire win that saw them lead by as many as 27 points.

Jake Figueroa paced the Bulldogs with his own double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The knockout finals between UP and La Salle will happen at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 21.

The Scores

First Game

UP 104 – Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Belmonte 9, Alter 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Gagate 6, Torculas 6, Pablo 2, Torres 2, Felicilda 0.

Perpetual 69 – Boral 12, Ferreras 12, Razo 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Nitura 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Roque 0, Orgo 0, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Gelsano 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69.

Second Game

La Salle 86 – Quiambao 17, Nonoy 14, Nelle 9, Phillips M. 9, Escandor 8, David 6, Gollena 5, Phillips B. 5, Nwankwo 4, Austria 3, Macalalag 2, Manuel 2, Abadam 2, Policarpio 0, Cortez 0.

NU 73 – Figueroa 13, Baclaan 11, John 10, Malonzo 9, Manansala 8, Yu 8, Gulapa 3, Enriquez 3, Galinato 2, Palacielo 2, Lim 2, Jumamoy 2, Padrones 0, Parks 0, Perciano 0.

Quarters: 28-14, 45-38, 69-50, 86-73.

– Rappler.com