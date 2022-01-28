RSG, Blacklist stay in upper bracket of Sibol Mobile Legends qualifiers

UPSET. RSG Philippines defies the odds by relegating Onic Philippines to the lower bracket.

RSG Philippines stuns Onic Philippines, while Blacklist International pounces on Nexplay EVOS in the upper bracket of the Sibol Mobile Legends National Team Selection

MANILA, Philippines – RSG Philippines and Blacklist International remained the last two teams standing in the upper bracket of the 2022 Sibol Mobile Legends National Team Selection on Friday, January 28.

Blacklist annihilated Nexplay EVOS, while RSG stunned Onic Philippines as they set up a compelling upper bracket finals duel.

Pitted against powerhouse Onic, RSG defied the odds with a come-from-behind 3-1 win to boost its chances of representing the country in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

RSG dropped the opener of the best-of-five series but clinched the next three matches, capping the comeback with a 15-6 blowout in Game 4.

Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto (Bane) dominated in Game 4 for RSG after tallying 5 kills and 5 assists against 0 deaths, while Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa (Ruby) also submitted a perfect line of 2 kills and 6 assists against 0 deaths.

Meanwhile, Blacklist pounced on a Nexplay squad that badly missed jungler John Paul “H2wo” Salonga to cruise to a 3-0 romp.

The Nexplay star got hospitalized even before the series began and Blacklist jumped to a 2-0 lead, including a default victory in Game 1.

H2wo returned for Game 3, but that hardly changed the course of the series as Blacklist sealed the sweep with a 13-minute victory.

Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario (Aldous) led the way for Blacklist in Game 3 with 4 kills and 1 assist against 0 deaths, while Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto (Paquito) churned out 4 kills and 2 assists against 1 death.

Over in the lower bracket, Bren Esports and Omega Esports stayed in the hunt for a chance to don the national colors after eliminating amateur squads El Ganador Esports and Origen Esports, respectively.

Bren will face Onic, while Omega will clash with Nexplay as they fight for their tournament lives on Saturday, January 28. – Rappler.com