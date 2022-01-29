Nexplay outlasts Onic to stay in pursuit of Sibol Mobile Legends spot

MANILA, Philippines – The dream to represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games is still alive for Nexplay EVOS after it survived Onic Philippines in the lower bracket of the 2022 Sibol Mobile Legends National Team Selection on Saturday, January 29.

Nexplay scraped past Onic, 3-2, in their best-of-five series to arrange a lower bracket finals date with RSG Philippines.

Dragged into a rubber match, the rejigged Nexplay crew displayed immense composure late in its 20-minute win as it waited for the perfect time to pick off Onic jungler Ralph Benedict “Flick” Hamoy (Paquito).

Eyeing to position himself for a potential Lord fight before the 19th minute, Flick mistakenly entered a bush on the river where four Nexplay players linked up to kill him.

That death spelled doom for Onic as Nexplay completed a crucial wipeout, with three kills coming from its star jungler John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (Hayabusa).

Flick respawned just in time to defend their base turret, but with all of its five players alive, Nexplay shrugged off his presence to clinch the series.

H2wo shone for Nexplay with 7 kills and 4 assists against 1 death, while Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon (Mathilda) – a member of the gold-winning team in the 2019 SEA Games – delivered 4 kills and 7 assists against 2 deaths in the do-or-die Game 5.

Flick still submitted a solid line of 2 kills and 4 assists, but his lone death in Game 5 proved to be the difference as Onic got the boot.

Nexplay tangles with RSG on Sunday, January 30, with the winner advancing to the grand finals where unbeaten Blacklist International is waiting. – Rappler.com