Stunning Simone Biles wins 7th career gold, leaves door open for Los Angeles Olympics

OWN WORLD. Simone Biles of United States reacts after her performance.

Small but scintillating Simone Biles remains in a league of her own after ruling the women's vault apparatus final. She also does not rule out competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

PARIS, France – Simone Biles’ appetite to collect gold medals showed no sign of waning as she soared above her rivals in the vault final on Saturday, August 3, to scoop a third top prize at the Paris Olympics, while Ireland and the Philippines enjoyed a historic day in gymnastics.

Three years after it looked like Biles’ gymnastics career was all but over after she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games to protect her mental health, she has now won all three women’s titles that have been up for grabs in the City of Love.

Following her success in the team and all-around finals earlier in the week, the American was again the standout performer on the vault as she beat Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade with an average score of 15.300 points from her two vaults. Fellow American Jade Carey took bronze.

While Biles’ Olympic stockpile now features 10 medals, including seven golds, Carlos Yulo of the Philippines and Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan earned their countries their first-ever gymnastics medals, with both men striking gold.

But as has been the case during these Olympics, all eyes and cameras were focused on a 4-foot-8 American gymnast.

Biles took a deep breath before powering down the runway to launch into her signature Biles II vault, one that no other women has ever landed in competition.

As soon as she touched down standing on both feet, albeit with a slight hop backwards, her coach Laurent Landi could be seen leaping up and punching the air in delight. His reaction said it all — it was effectively game over.

Biles said Landi helped steady her nerves before her explosive Yurchenko double pike vault that earned her a monster score of 15.700.

“Laurent was signaling like, calm down, take your time, just so that I don’t overpower it,” Biles told reporters.

“Because obviously once you get up there, your adrenaline is pumping. So he wanted to make sure that I was staying calm and going on my own time, even though everybody started cheering, he’s just like, calm down, wait. You’re good.”

Another world

Wearing a radiant red leotard, the American also impressed with her second effort.

Biles’ brilliance left Andrade once again looking up to her on the podium with another silver medal after they also finished 1-2 in the all-around final last Thursday, August 1.

“Simone is from another world but we always try to get better and evolve in the best way possible,” Andrade said.

“To be able to watch her incredible gymnastics, it encourages everyone.”

Carey delivered two confident vaults on Saturday to make amends for her last-place finish in the Tokyo vault final.

“This medal means everything to me,” Carey said.

“I have been anticipating this day for a really long time…. So to be able to just prove to myself that I can do two vaults…and walk away with a medal is really special for me.”

Biles’ impact is not only confined to gymnastics as she also sparked a conversation about mental health after pulling out of the Tokyo Games.

Suffering with the “twisties” — a type of mental block where gymnasts get disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences — Biles took a two-year break from the sport.

Now that she is back, she is once again the dominant force in gymnastics.

Biles arrived in Paris as the world’s most decorated gymnast and she has reached new heights as she now owns an incredible 40 world and Olympic medals.

She can add to her medal tally further when she competes in the balance beam and women’s floor finals on Monday, August 5.

Retirement on the horizon?

The 27-year-old did not rule out the possibility of competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Never say never,” Biles said.

“The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old.” – Rappler.com