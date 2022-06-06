SJ Belangel set to sign with Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in Korea league

TURNING PRO. SJ Belangel foregoes his final two seasons in the UAAP as he joins the KBL.

Ateneo guard SJ Belangel will become the first Filipino player to ink a deal in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo guard SJ Belangel is officially headed to Korea.

According to a report by Naver News, Belangel is set to sign with the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, making him the first Filipino player to ink a deal in the Korean Basketball League.

He confirmed the development to reporters on Monday, June 6.

The Blue Eagles veteran, who still has two years left of eligibility in the UAAP, does not need much introduction for Korean fans.

In the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, Belangel hit a game-winning triple at the buzzer against Korea to lift Gilas Pilipinas to a thrilling 81-78 win – the Philippines’ first in eight years against its longtime tormentors.

Belangel continued to impress in UAAP Season 84, where he averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 18 games as Ateneo reached the finals for the fifth straight time.

The Blue Eagles, however, fell short in their four-peat bid after falling prey to the UP Fighting Maroons in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the finals.

Belangel towed Ateneo in Game 3 with a masterful 27-point performance but to no avail.

In the KBL, Belangel joins a Pegasus squad that is determined to clinch a higher finish after landing at fifth place in the previous season. – Rappler.com