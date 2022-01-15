Ski group eyes more Winter Olympians as Asa Miller competes in Beijing as lone PH bet

BACK-TO-BACK. Asa Miller will see action in his second straight Winter Olympics.

Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation president Jim Palomar Apelar believes the country winning its first medal in the Winter Games is feasible when there are more Filipinos who can qualify

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation aims to develop more Winter Olympians as skier Asa Miller stands as the Philippines’ lone representative for the 2022 Beijing Games in February.

The Filipino-American Miller will see action in his second straight Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he will participate in the slalom and giant slalom events.

“It’s just the beginning. There’s always a beginning. We’re not stopping from here. We’re looking forward in four years to have four disciplines and hopefully between four to eight athletes qualify,” said PSSF president Jim Palomar Apelar during the Pandesal Forum.

Apelar said the country winning its first medal in the Winter Games is feasible when there are more Filipinos who can qualify.

“The more people who participate and the more disciplines that we participate in, someone will come from nowhere and win our first medal,” Apelar said.

Now 21, Miller previously expressed confidence that he is capable of eclipsing his 70th-place finish in giant slalom in his maiden Winter Olympics stint in Pyeongchang, Korea four years ago.

Apelar has a similar belief.

“I believe so because he’s older. You can tell by his points,” Apelar said.

Miller will arrive in China from the United States on January 30 as he gets two weeks to acclimatize himself to the Beijing weather before he starts his campaign on February 14 in the slalom event. – Rappler.com