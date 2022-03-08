Cash prizes up for grabs as Smart launches esports platform Giga Arena

Giga Arena allows players to compete in daily, weekly, and monthly tournaments for popular gaming titles like Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends: Wild Rift

MANILA, Philippines – Smart fortified its stronghold in the gaming scene by launching Giga Arena, an all-in-one esports platform that allows users to compete against each other in tournaments.

Cash prizes are up for grabs in daily, weekly, and monthly contests for popular gaming titles like Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

To take part in tournaments, Smart and Talk ‘N Text users have to garner the necessary amount of tickets, which can be earned by availing Giga Games data packs. Players may join individually or by group.

Jane Basas, Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business, said that Giga Arena is geared towards the development of local grassroots esports.

“We envision the Giga Arena to become the Filipino gamers’ ultimate training grounds to greatness, where we can also discover potential esports athletes who can represent the country in the world stage,” Basas said.

Esports has already become a medal sport in the Southeast Asian Games.

In the 2019 SEA Games held here, the Philippines won gold medals in Mobile Legends, Dota 2, and Starcraft II.

More medals will be at stake in the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as organizers added FIFA, CrossFire, Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and Garena Free Fire to the roster of games.

“In sports, players start from the grassroots, they move up to regionals, and hopefully become professionals or they compete internationally,” said Smart vice president and group head of corporate marketing and strategy Lloyd Manaloto.

“In basketball, we grew up with the paliga (little league), right? So Giga Arena is like the paliga, this is the organized grassroots tournament where players can hone their skills in real tournaments and they have an opportunity to shine,” Manaloto added.

Registration for Giga Arena will start on Wednesday, March 9. – Rappler.com