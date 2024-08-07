South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji thanks Musk for making her famous

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOO COOL. South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose video of breaking a world record at the Olympics with almost no visible reaction, went viral on social media, demonstrates a shooting position at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea on August 7, 2024.

South Korean pistol shooter and Olympic medalist Kim Ye-ji flashes a style and cold look that catapulted her to stardom during the Paris Games

INCHEON, South Korea – South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji on Wednesday, August 7, thanked billionaire Elon Musk for making her world famous after she became an overnight social media phenomena, with users praising her confidence and style.

Kim has gone viral across social media during the Paris Games and drawn in new fans. Her style, featuring futuristic eye-glasses, a cold look and a stuffed elephant toy dangling from her waist – catapulted her to stardom.

Some social media users praised her confidence and manner, while other compared her to fictional spy James Bond, prompting recognition from big names, including Tesla TSLA.O CEO Musk.

“I received a lot of unexpected attention and I believe it’s thanks to Elon Musk rather than myself. So, thank you,” Kim, who won silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol last week, told reporters when she returned to South Korea from Paris.

Musk commented on his social media platform X that Kim “should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!”

– Rappler.com