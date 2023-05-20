Despite medal limit, Carlos Yulo to earn nearly P800,000 after stellar SEA Games run

Carlos Yulo ends the SEA Games as arguably the Philippines' best performing athlete despite a medal cap imposed by host Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly P800,000 in cash incentives await Carlos Yulo following another impressive campaign in the Southeast Asian Games.

The gymnastics star ended the SEA Games as arguably the Philippines’ best performing athlete despite a medal cap imposed by host Cambodia as he captured two golds and two silvers – a haul that will net him P787,500.

Unlike the past SEA Games where he emerged as the most bemedalled Filipino athlete with five golds and two silvers, Yulo was allowed to contend for only two apparatus medals in this edition.

But that limit did not prevent Yulo from stamping his class as he struck golds in men’s individual all-around and parallel bars and bagged a pair of silvers in rings and team all-around.

The two golds will earn Yulo a total of P600,000 as Republic Act 10699 states that individual gold medalists in the SEA Games will pocket P300,000, while silver and bronze medalists will get P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

Yulo will receive P150,000 for his silver in rings and an additional P37,500 for his silver in the team all-around, which he shared with five other gymnasts.

For group events, teams with less than five members will equally divide the incentives awarded to individual medalists, while those with five or more will each collect 25% of the total.

Gymnasts Juancho Miguel Besana and Ivan Cruz also get a piece of the pie as they will both rake in P337,500.

Besana and Cruz topped the men’s vault and floor exercise, respectively, and they were part of the silver-winning squad in the team all-around.

Filipina tankers Teia Salvino and Xiandi Chua were big winners as well as they spearheaded an improved showing in swimming that saw the Philippines claim two golds, six silvers, and eight bronzes.

Salvino will pocket P450,000 after reigning in the women’s 100m backstroke on top of two silvers and two bronzes, while Chua will get P412,500 after ruling the women’s 200m backstroke to go with one silver and two bronzes.

Both Salvino and Chua are expected to receive extra incentives after smashing the SEA Games and national records with their golden swims, the amount of which to be determined by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Meanwhile, veteran swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi, who won four silvers and three bronzes for a total of seven medals, will earn P397,500.

Star triathlete Kim Mangrobang will bag P450,000 like Salvino after clinching gold in the women’s individual duathlon and silver in the individual triathlon.

Other top earners include taekwondo stalwart Patrick King Perez (P350,000) and karate standout Jamie Lim (P337,500).

Perez copped gold in the men’s recognized poomsae individual and silver with two others in the recognized poomsae team, while Lim nailed gold in the women’s -61kg kumite and silver with three others in the team kumite.

Ace pole vaulter EJ Obiena and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando are set to pocket additional incentives on top of the P300,000 they will each get for their golden feats as they all broke SEA Games records.

Despite finishing fifth overall, the Philippines wound up with its biggest gold haul in an overseas SEA Games in nearly four decades, claiming 58 golds on top of 85 silvers and 117 bronzes for a total of 260 medals. – Rappler.com