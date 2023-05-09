Challenger mentality key as Annie Ramirez extends SEA Games jiu-jitsu reign

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK. Annie Ramirez and the jiu-jitsu team step up for the Philippines' gold-medal charge in the 2023 SEA Games.

Annie Ramirez claims her third straight SEA Games crown as jiu-jitsu delivers three gold medals for the Philippines in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The big red target on the back of Filipina jiu-jitsu ace Annie Ramirez has only grown bigger every time she strikes gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

But why do opponents continue to miss?

“I conditioned my mind that after awarding, after you remove the medal from your neck, you’re back to being a challenger,” said Ramirez.

“Although you beat them, you still need to work hard and prepare yourself as a challenger rather than as a champion.”

Ramirez extended her reign in the regional showpiece as she captured her third straight SEA Games gold medal after topping the women’s ne-waza NOGI -57kg class on Saturday, May 6.

She went undefeated in the round-robin tiff, dispatching Thailand’s Orapa Senatham and finishing off Cambodia’s Mab Sokhouy and Vietnam’s Thi Thuong Le with back-to-back stoppage wins.

“When you let being a champion go into your head, you’ll get overconfident, which is something I do not want to happen. That is probably my secret,” Ramirez said.

The former UST judo standout added she enters every edition of the SEA Games with a blank slate.

“Even if this is now my third SEA Games, I still feel like it is my first. I never stopped training. I conditioned my mind to respect my opponents as my equal,” Ramirez said.

Jiu-jitsu delivered three golds for the country, with Kaila Napolis (women’s ne-waza GI -52kg) netting the Philippines’ first in this SEA Games and Marc Lim (men’s ne-waza NOGI -69kg) breaking through after three tries. – Rappler.com