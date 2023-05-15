Chot says Gilas job not finished after payback vs Indonesia: ‘We came here to win gold’

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Redeeming itself against Indonesia is just part of Gilas Pilipinas’ grander scheme in the Southeast Asian Games.

National team head coach Chot Reyes said the job is far from over even after the Philippines dethroned Indonesia off an 84-76 semifinal win on Monday, May 15, as a deadlier foe in Cambodia awaits in the gold-medal match.

The Cambodians, bannered by several naturalized players from the United States, stand in the Filipinos’ way of reclaiming the men’s 5-on-5 basketball crown they ceded to the Indonesians in Vietnam last year.

“We came here to win the gold. We thought it would be against Indonesia, but in a competition, anything can happen,” said Reyes.

“It turns out now it has to be against Cambodia.”

Cambodia has not lost in this SEA Games as it also dealt Gilas Pilipinas its only defeat by way of a convincing 79-68 win in the group stage.

While the Filipinos were hungry for payback, they remained focused on the task at hand: to first deal with an Indonesian side led by naturalized players Lester Prosper, Anthony Beane, and Dame Diagne.

“I think we all knew from the first round that Cambodia is the team to beat. They’re deep. They have six naturalized who are tall, who are athletic,” Reyes said. “But we also knew to get a chance at Cambodia, we had to get Indonesia.”

For Reyes, now comes the harder part.

“Fifty percent of the job is done but the toughest 50 remains,” he said.

Gilas Pilipinas plunges back to action less than 24 hours after its win over Indonesia as it tangles with Cambodia in the finals set at 3 pm (4 pm, Manila time) on Tuesday. – Rappler.com