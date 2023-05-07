PROUD. Gilas Men celebrate their silver-medal finish in 3x3 basketball in the 2023 SEA Games.

Cambodia captures its first-ever gold medal in SEA Games basketball after holding off Gilas Men 3x3 behind a crew that featured three naturalized players

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Men chose to hold their head high despite falling short of the Southeast Asian Games men’s 3×3 basketball crown after succumbing to a Cambodian side represented by naturalized players.

Cambodia captured its first-ever gold medal in SEA Games basketball after holding off the Philippines, 20-15, behind a crew that featured three American standouts in Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey.

Pridgett, a former NBA G League player, hung 11 points on Gilas Men, who fielded a team of homegrown talents in Almond Vosotros, Joseph Sedurifa, Joseph Eriobu, and Lervin Flores.

Both well-traveled reinforcements, Peterson and Dorsey fired 6 and 3 points, respectively, as Cambodia kept the Philippines at bay in the final two minutes.

“They had a lot of imports, but we played our best,” said Gilas Men 3×3 head coach Lester del Rosario in a mix of Filipino and English. “We gave it our all.”

Del Rosario bared Gilas got caught by surprise as the names of the three players were excluded in the Cambodian roster list.

“We never saw them because there were different names written in their lineup. It was not them,” Del Rosario said.

Pridgett, Peterson, and Dorsey never saw action for host Cambodia prior to the SEA Games and their inclusion raised suggestions that the Philippines should just tap foreign players for the biennial meet if the rules allow it.

Del Rosario, though, said he cannot ask for more from his wards.

“I have nothing to say against the boys. They gave it their all. Even if they went up against a team full of Americans, they laid it all out. I’m very proud of them,” he said. – Rappler.com