Worth it: Jamie Lim earns karate gold after missing time away from London school

Currently earning a Masters in Business Analytics at the prestigious Imperial College London, karateka Jamie Lim opts to represent the Philippines – and win again – in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The decision to miss significant time away from school has been made worth it for Filipina karateka Jamie Lim.

Currently earning a Masters in Business Analytics at the prestigious Imperial College London, Lim opted to represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games and claimed the crown in the women’s kumite -61kg on Sunday, May 7.

“I cry a lot. It’s very difficult,” said Lim about balancing her studies and karate. “It’s been so stressful but it’s so worth it now.”

Anyone who knows Lim is aware that her education is just as important as her sport.

The daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, after all, graduated summa cum laude with a BS Mathematics degree from the University of the Philippines – a feat she achieved by taking a four-year hiatus from karate.

But Lim, who had not competed since she started studying in London in September, did not want to pass up the opportunity to redeem herself after settling for bronze in the Vietnam SEA Games last year.

“I wasn’t supposed to compete here but I decided this year to give it a go because I didn’t want to regret it,” said Lim, who won her first gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

“I wanted to play. It’s a dream to represent the country. It’s my third SEA Games and the feeling is just as amazing as the very first. I bounced back from last year’s bronze. I’m just so happy.”

Lim thanked her coaches and teammates at Karate Pilipinas for showing her the ropes during their three-week training in Turkey in April.

“It felt like a crash course. I felt so slow at the start but my teammates and coaches were very helpful. Three weeks is very short but we made it,” she said.

Now that her SEA Games mission has already been accomplished, Lim plans to immediately return to London.

“I have to go back to my school because I’ve been absent for three weeks. But it’s worth it. I’ll make it work.” – Rappler.com