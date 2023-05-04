LIST: Team Philippines at 2023 SEA Games

Over 840 Filipino athletes vie for medals in this year’s regional sporting showpiece

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines goes all out in the Southeast Asian Games as it fields athletes in all 38 sports in this year’s edition.

Over 840 Filipinos carry the country’s medal hopes in the regional sporting showpiece as the delegation aims for a top three overall finish this time.

The Philippines finished fourth overall in Vietnam last year, collecting 52 gold medals, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes for a 226 total haul.

World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnastics star Carlos Yulo banner Team Philippines, which again faces stiff competition from traditional favorites Thailand and Indonesia.

Here’s the official Team Philippines roster as of May 1: