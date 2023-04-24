Marcos shows up to boost SEA Games delegation: ‘We are all rooting for you’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the send off of the Philippines’ 840-strong delegation to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, in a ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, on April 24, 2023.

President Bongbong Marcos graces the send-off for the Philippines' SEA Games delegation, saying he wanted to meet the athletes after dabbling in various sports when he was young

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, April 24, vowed full support for Filipino athletes who will don the national colors in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

After leading the distribution of agricultural aid to farmers in Nueva Ecija earlier in the day, Marcos showed up as guest of honor during the send-off for Team Philippines at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Marcos said he wanted to meet the SEA Games delegation after dabbling in various sports when he was young.

“I made it a point to be here because I wanted to get to know our champions,” said Marcos in a mix of Filipino and English during his speech before nearly 400 athletes in attendance.

“I tried football, I tried squash, I tried shooting. I even tried archery and fencing but I never became a champion. That is why I wanted to get to know our champions to understand how it feels to be one.”

The Philippines will send 860 athletes who will compete in 608 events across 38 sports in Cambodia, with hopes of surpassing its medal tally in the previous edition of the biennial meet.

In the Vietnam SEA Games last year, the country finished fourth overall behind the host, Thailand, and Indonesia after raking in 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes for a total of 226 medals.

Marcos doubled down on his support by saying his office will provide help of any kind.

“[I]f there is anything more that this government can do, that this administration can do, that I personally can do, you please make sure you will tell me because we are all rooting for you,” Marcos said.

“And we all want to do everything that we can do to make you as successful as you possibly can in your chosen events.”

Marcos added he will be cheering for the athletes when the Games come off the wraps in Phnom Pehn on May 5.

“If you listen intently, you’ll hear our cheers to encourage you. If it is only possible, we’ll carry you just so you’ll win in your sport,” Marcos said.

The Cambodia SEA Games will run for two weeks until May 17. – Rappler.com