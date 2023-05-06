Rodelas fulfills SEA Games gold dream after leaving job as teacher, fitness coach

CHAMPION. Mark Julius Rodelas contributes to the Philippines' gold-medal charge in the 2023 SEA Games.

'I needed to find another way to be alive,' says SEA Games obstacle course racing champion Mark Julius Rodelas

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – A quest for adventure after what he felt was a monotonous life led obstacle course racer Mark Julius Rodelas to a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Years since leaving his job as an English teacher at the Manuel A. Roxas High School in Paco, Rodelas contributed to the Philippines’ gold-medal charge as he ruled the men’s individual event on Saturday, May 6.

A bronze medalist in the 2019 SEA Games, Rodelas claimed the top prize this time, besting former champion Kevin Pascua in an all-Filipino final that secured the Philippines a 1-2 finish.

“I taught for almost two years after I graduated,” said the 35-year-old. “It felt like I had no life. I came to work in the morning and went home in the afternoon. There’s no social life. I needed to find another way to be alive.”

A product of Emilio Aguinaldo College, Rodelas competed in the NCAA as a sprinter and jumper, although he admitted that he found little success as a student-athlete.

But an invitation from a friend to join the tryouts for the national obstacle course racing team paved the way for Rodelas to another sporting path.

Rodelas, born in Manila but raised in Romblon and Mindoro, made the developmental pool in 2018 and represented the Philippines a year later – the first time the SEA Games included obstacle course racing as an official sport.

Also a former fitness coach, Rodelas abandoned plans to work abroad and turned all his attention to his newfound love.

“That was my mother’s dream, not mine,” said Rodelas, referring to his brief stint as an educator. “I fulfilled her dream. Now, I’m fulfilling mine.”

Rodelas’ dedication to the sport paid dividends as he proved to be on another level by setting a new world record.

He erased his previous world mark of 27.12 seconds with a time of 25.09 seconds in the preliminaries and clocked 25.19 in the final, nearly two seconds faster than Pascua, who topped the event four years ago in Manila.

“Back in 2019, I knew little of the techniques. After that, I studied the course and learned the correct approach based on the rules by World Obstacle,” said Rodelas.

“I discovered all the techniques here. Most of the athletes from other countries copied them from me.”

The Philippines also snagged the gold and silver in the women’s side, where Precious Cabuya edged compatriot Kaizen dela Serna. – Rappler.com