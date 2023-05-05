MEDAL TALLY: 2023 SEA Games

Team Philippines seeks a better SEA Games showing in Cambodia after finishing fourth overall in Vietnam last year

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Nearly 600 gold medals are up for grabs as Cambodia hosts the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in history.

Over 6,000 athletes from 11 participating nations duke it out in 584 events spread across 36 sports in the regional showpiece that is set to run from May 5 to 17 in the Cambodian capital.

The Philippines, overall champions of its SEA Games hosting in 2019, seeks a better finish after landing at fourth in Vietnam last year following a 226-medal haul built on 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes.

Here is the medal tally:

Here are the Philippines’ gold medalists:

Kaila Napolis – jiu-jitsu, women’s ne-waza -52kg Angel Gwen Derla – kun bokator, women’s bamboo shield form

– Rappler.com