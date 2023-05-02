SEA Games
PH draws Cambodia as late Dov Carino header gives U22 Azkals first SEA Games goal

HEADING UP. Dov Carino of the Philippine men's football team celebrates after a goal at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Dov Carino scores a late header at the twilight of the Phillippines' eventual 1-1 draw against 2023 SEA Games host Cambodia to stay in contention in men's football semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s football team under-22 scored its first goal of the 2023 SEA Games and forced a 1-1 draw against host Cambodia at the jam-packed, 50,000-seater Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, May 2.

After giving up a goal 25 minutes in to Cambodia’s Ky Rina, the young Azkals needed to scrap all the way to stoppage time to break even, as Dov Carino snuck in a timely header off the Harry Nunez assist at the 93rd minute, much to the shock of the massive Cambodia home crowd.

This is a much-needed development for the Philippines after giving up a 0-3 rout to Indonesia last Saturday, April 29. Although still facing an uphill climb to qualify for the semifinals, the Azkals now have 1 point, while third-placer Myanmar and second-ranked Indonesia have 3 each.

Cambodia, due to its 4-0 blast of Timor-Leste to start the tournament, stands on top with 4 points, and the Philippines now guns for a similar or better result against the bottom-dwelling nation on Thursday, May 4, 8 pm (Manila time).

The Azkals then wrap up their preliminary schedule on May 10, 5 pm (Manila time) against Myanmar. – Rappler.com

