Casares still triathlon king as PH extends SEA Games reign

BACK-TO-BACK. Top Filipino triathlete Fernando Casares celebrates as he crosses the finish line first.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines remains king of the Southeast Asian Games men’s triathlon as Fernando Casares copped his second consecutive gold in the event held in Kep Town Beach, Cambodia on Monday, May 8.

The Filipino-Spaniard clocked 58 minutes and 33.5 seconds, 14 ticks ahead of Indonesian Rashif Amila Yaquin (58:47.7), while Filipino Andrew Kim Remolino rounded out the top three with a 59:55.5 tally.

Casares’ back-to-back wins put the Philippines on top for the fifth straight time as Nikko Huelgas (2015, 2017) and John Leerams Chicano (2019) also ruled in previous editions.

For the majority of the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5-kilometer run event, Casares lagged behind Yaquin, and was behind by as big as one minute following the dip in the water.

By the conclusion of the biking part, the top Filipino bet was still behind by about a minute, before mustering all his might to finish the running event first.

Remolino, on the other hand, finished 30 seconds ahead of his compatriot through the swim stage, and around 30 seconds in front at the conclusion of the bike portion before slowing down in the run leg.

He also earned his second consecutive SEA Games medal, having secured the silver in the 31st staging of the games in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2022.

In the women’s race, veteran Kim Mangrobang (1:07.24) fell short of a fourth straight SEA Games triathlon crown as Cambodia’s naturalized athlete Margot Garabedian (1:05:34.2) ruled. – Rappler.com