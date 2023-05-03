PH swept by Indonesia in men’s volleyball, but coach sees big picture

PH SQUAD. The Philippine men's volleyball team in action in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The Philippine men's volleyball team gives two-time defending champion Indonesia a run for its money in the third set but still ends up absorbing a straight-set loss in the SEA Games opener

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines put up a gallant effort against mighty Indonesia in the third set but still suffered a sweep, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, in its Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball opener at the Olympic Stadium here in Cambodia on Wednesday, May 3.

Jau Umandal and Filipino-American newcomer Steven Rotter scored 8 points apiece for the Filipinos, who gave the two-time defending champion Indonesians a run for their money in the third salvo after being dominated in the first two sets.

Trailing 19-23, the Philippines uncorked a 4-1 run highlighted by hits from Rotter and Umandal and capped by a Fahry Septian Putratama error to narrow the gap to 23-24.

But Putratama made up for his mistake with a hit on the next play as Indonesia secured its 11th straight victory in the SEA Games dating back to the 2019 edition hosted by the Philippines.

“This is the last champion. This team is strong,” said Philippine head coach Sergio Veloso. “Sometimes we win, sometimes the opponent wins. But every time, we learn.”

Despite the loss, Veloso said the big picture for the team is to reach the semifinals – a goal that can be enhanced with a win over host Cambodia on Thursday, May 4.

Bundled in Group A, the Philippines will also face Singapore on Saturday, May 6, as two of the top four squads in the bunch will advance to the semifinals.

“Our target is to fight for the semifinals,” said Veloso. “Tomorrow, it’s a good opportunity. Because now, we have one match in, tomorrow, maybe it’s our opportunity… our target is to play our best.”

Jade Disquitado, Jay dela Noche, and Lloyd Josafat scored 2 points each for the Philippines, which is missing the services of top players Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo as they both begged off.

Rivan Nurmulki and Angga Anggara tallied 7 points apiece for Indonesia, while Putratama and Farham Halim contributed 6 points each. – Rappler.com