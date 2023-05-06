STUNNER. Almond Vosotros and Gilas Pilipinas crumble down the stretch.

The Philippine 3x3 basketball teams stay on track of a SEA Games podium finish as Gilas sweeps men's pool play while the women’s squad knocks out defending champ Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas 3×3 and Gilas Women 3×3 solidified their bid for a podium finish after advancing to the knockout crossover semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, May 6.

Gilas secured the top seed in Group A after sweeping its competition against Laos (21-5), Vietnam (21-13), and Indonesia (21-11).

Almond Vosotros was front and center in the first two victories, swishing both game-winning deuces for the Philippines.

Joining in their effort to help reclaim the gold medal were Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa.

Eriobu and Flores provided the heft down below, responsible for many of the Philippines’ points in the paint, while Sedurifa and Vosotros took care of the perimeter.

Gilas 3×3 is set to face defending champion Thailand for a spot in the gold-medal round.

Gilas Women also finished strong after dropping their opening game against Vietnam, 21-19.

The Philippines then dispatched Laos, 21-6, and knocked out defending champion Thailand in the virtual elimination matchup, 14-8.

Khate Castillo, the returning Jack Animam, Janine Pontejos, and Afril Bernardino displayed chemistry in their three assignments, a product of a longtime partnership under the tutelage of coach Pat Aquino.

They will face host Cambodia, the top seed in Group A. – Rappler.com