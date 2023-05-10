Golden boys: PH gymnasts Yulo, Besana, Cruz come full circle after humble beginnings

LONGTIME FRIENDS. Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, and Ivan Cruz share many moments together, in and out of the gym.

Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, and Ivan Cruz deliver four gymnastics gold medals for the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Games, a collective culmination of their humble beginnings a decade ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, and Ivan Cruz have come a long way from being gymnastics neophytes.

The trio anchored the Philippines’ impressive haul in gymnastics as Yulo captured two gold medals, while Besana and Cruz bagged one each – a collective culmination of their humble beginnings in gymnastics a decade ago.

Yulo, who reigned in the individual all-around and parallel bars events here, normally competes in all of the six apparatus finals as he took home a total of 14 medals (seven golds and seven silvers) in the previous two editions.

But owing to a rule by Cambodian organizers limiting his haul to just two apparatus medals, Yulo needed to pass the responsibility of winning the other events to his teammates.

Cruz rose to the occasion and ruled the floor exercise, while Besana topped the vault as they both won their first gold medals in the SEA Games.

“Kuya Caloy trusted me with this,” said Cruz, who is a second cousin of Yulo. “I’m glad that I did not let him and my team down.”

Yulo has been based in Japan for years as he worked his way to becoming an elite gymnast, copping a pair of world titles in floor exercise and vault – the same events Cruz and Besana won in this SEA Games.

But Yulo, 22, has remained a big brother to 21-year-old Cruz and 19-year-old Besana, offering them valuable advice.

“Kuya Caloy is a big help to the team,” said Besana. “He is a huge inspiration to our team.”

For Yulo, Cruz and Besana are finally reaping the rewards of the work they put in after devoting their lives to gymnastics.

“I was not surprised. I was nervous at first, but I’m overjoyed that all of our wishes have come true,” Yulo said.

The trio will once again don the national colors in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be hosted by Singapore from June 10 to 18. – Rappler.com