PH men’s volley faces tough SEA Games, battles champ Indonesia first after redraw

RETOOLED. 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference MVP Jau Umandal poses for a photo with league director Mozzy Ravena (left) and president Alyssa Valdez (right)

The PNVF warmly welcomes the stiff SEA Games challenge awaiting the retooled men's volleyball team after a pool redraw that landed the Philippines with reigning titlist Indonesia and third-ranked host Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team is moving on from its controversial exclusion in the initial 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games draw, landing in the open Pool A spot next to Singapore, reigning champion Indonesia, and bronze medalist host Cambodia on Tuesday, April 18.

Following the redraw that needed approval from at least five of the eight competing nations, the two pools essentially ended up right where they started, as the equally stacked Pool B featuring silver medalist Vietnam, perennial powerhouse Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar remained intact.

Tough as the challenge may be for the retooled national team, which is expected to begin the volleyball wars on May 3 in Phnom Penh against Indonesia, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) national teams chairman Tony Boy Liao is liking what he is seeing so far from their preparations in Japan.

“With the Philippines in the same pool with Indonesia and Cambodia, for sure it will be a very big challenge for us,” Liao told Rappler.

“The Philippine team training in Japan now is fast improving according to their Brazilian coach [Sergio Veloso] compared to the first time he saw the team. They’ve been winning in their tune-up matches against Japanese university teams.”

Indonesia also copped the 2019 SEA Games gold medal after ending the host country Philippines’ Cinderella run to the final.

The national team at the time drew strength off homegrown superstars Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, and dethroned Thailand in a monumental semifinal upset to assure itself of at least a historic silver medal.

Now bannering the new-look men’s team are newly crowned 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference MVP Jau Umandal, scoring prodigy Jade Disquitado, middle blocker Jayvee Sumagaysay, and captain setter Vince Mangulabnan.

Reinforcements include Fil-Ams Michael Vicente, and the towering 6-foot-6 duo of Steven Rotter and Cyrus Justin de Guzman, among other local collegiate and semi-professional standouts.

“We are very grateful to POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) president Bambol Tolentino and the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee for including us in the men’s volleyball competition,” Liao said of the redraw.

“The men’s team who are now training in Japan are very happy to hear of this very good news.” – Rappler.com