PH women’s volleyball braces for hectic SEA Games grind

Alyssa Valdez and the Philippine women’s volleyball team kick off their SEA Games campaign again host Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – A hectic grind awaits Alyssa Valdez and the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines will start its campaign against host Cambodia on opening day, May 9, at 8:30 pm, Manila time at the Indoor Olympic Stadium.

Right on the very next day, May 10, the Filipinas will face reigning silver medalist Vietnam at 6 pm, and will then close out the preliminary elimination round against Singapore on May 11, 6 pm.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals and will undergo a crossover battle where the best team from Pool A will meet the second-best team of Pool B, and vice versa.

Winners of the knockout semifinal duel will head to the gold-medal match, while the losers will duke it out for another game for a chance to clinch the bronze.

Here's the schedule of the preliminary round of the 32nd SEA Games women's volleyball tournament.



The Philippines, looking to win its first medal since the 2005 edition, will be captained by the recovering Valdez, after succeeding the Aby Maraño, who retired from national team duties.

Joining Valdez in the team are Creamline Cool Smasher teammates Jia de Guzman, Kyla Atienza, Ced Domingo, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, and conference MVP Tots Carlos.

Completing the squad are Gel Cayuna and Chai Troncoso (Cignal), Dell Palomata (PLDT), Cherry Nunag and Kat Tolentino (Choco Mucho), and Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo), while libero Bang Pineda was named as replacement for the injured Kath Arado.

The spikers are currently in a 15-day training camp in Japan, where they faced Japan V. League Division 1 club Himeji Victorina in a tune-up game.

Victorina won in four sets, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22, last April 15, at the Daicel Gymnasium.

Himeji and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation also co-signed a memorandum of agreement for potential future matchups. – Rappler.com