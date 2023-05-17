IN PHOTOS: SEA Games 2023 closing ceremony

Cambodia wraps up a colorful SEA Games as Thailand takes on the hosting duties next in 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Cambodia drew the curtains on its first-ever hosting of the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, May 17.

The two-week spectacle, staged in multiple venues around Phnom Penh and which saw over 6,000 athletes from 11 participating nations compete, officially came to a close at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Cambodia’s Bou Samnang and Singapore’s Quah Ting Wen were feted for their remarkable display of grit and sporting excellence in the four-hour long closing ceremony attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Samnang – despite finishing last in the women’s 5000m race – caught the heart of the nation when she refused to give up amid the pouring rain, while Quah dominated the swimming competitions with six golds and two silvers.

Cambodia then turned over the SEA Games Federation flag to Thailand, which will host the 33rd edition in December 2025 in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla.

Here are photos from the closing ceremony:

Cambodia’s Bou Samnang captures the heart of the nation for braving the rain as she finished last in the women’s 5000m race. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Performers during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife Bun Rany attend the SEA Games closing ceremony. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Athletes take center stage for the final time in the SEA Games. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Filipino athletes left in Cambodia represent the Philippines during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Thousands of volunteers play a huge role in the SEA Games. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

A general view inside the Morodok Techo National Stadium during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Performers during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Singaporean swimmer Quah Ting Wen dominates the SEA Games by winning six gold and two silver medals. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Thailand national olympic committee president Prawit Wongsuwon waves off the South East Asian Games Federation flag during the closing ceremony. Cindy Liu/Reuters

Performers during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Performers during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Performers during the SEA Games closing ceremony. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

– Rappler.com