IN PHOTOS: SEA Games 2023 closing ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Cambodia drew the curtains on its first-ever hosting of the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, May 17.
The two-week spectacle, staged in multiple venues around Phnom Penh and which saw over 6,000 athletes from 11 participating nations compete, officially came to a close at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.
Cambodia’s Bou Samnang and Singapore’s Quah Ting Wen were feted for their remarkable display of grit and sporting excellence in the four-hour long closing ceremony attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Samnang – despite finishing last in the women’s 5000m race – caught the heart of the nation when she refused to give up amid the pouring rain, while Quah dominated the swimming competitions with six golds and two silvers.
Cambodia then turned over the SEA Games Federation flag to Thailand, which will host the 33rd edition in December 2025 in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla.
Here are photos from the closing ceremony:
– Rappler.com
