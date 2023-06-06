PH adds 6 golds to ASEAN Para Games tally off standout athletics, swimming outings

1-2 FINISH. Jerrold Mangliwan (right) bests compatriot Rodrigo Podiotan Jr for the gold in the men’s 100m T52.

The Philippines' para athletics and swimming contingents lead the country's six-gold coup in the fifth day of the 2023 ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines continued to compete with the big dogs in the ongoing 2023 ASEAN Para Games, winning six more gold medals on Tuesday, June 6, to hike its total to 18.

The country’s para athletics contingent claimed the lion’s share of the day’s golden haul with four golds total, one each coming from runners King James Reyes and Jerrold Mangliwan.

By the skin of his teeth, Reyes clinched the men’s 800m T46 gold with a time of 2:13.220 – 0.03 seconds faster than silver medalist Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad Haisham of Malaysia and 0.04 ticks quicker than Vietnam’s Tran Van Duc.

Mangliwan, meanwhile, held a slightly more comfortable edge in the men’s 400m T52 event, as he posted a time of 1:01.930, carrying a +1.72 difference over silver medalist Pichaya Kurattanasiri of Thailand. Filipino Rodrigo Podiotan, Jr. completed the podium with a bronze-winning time of 1:03.650.

Andrei Kuizon and Rosalie Torrefiel rounded out the para athletics gold coup at men’s shot put F54 and women’s javelin throw F11, respectively.

Filipino swimmers also chipped in their fair share of success as Ariel Alegarbes and Angel Mae Otom respectively ruled the men’s and women’s individual medley.

Alegarbes was in a class of his own at the podium, posting a golden finish of 2:18.190, while Malaysia’s Muhammad Redzuan was a far second at 2:22.120.

Even more dominant in her field was Otom, who posted a time of 4:43.600 – a full 33 seconds ahead of second-placer Nguyen Thi Sari of Vietnam.

With three more days left in the biennial para sports meet, the fifth-ranked Philippines continues to hold a considerable lead over sixth-running Singapore, which only has seven golds as of Tuesday night.

The upper rungs of the medal tally will be hard to catch, however, as fourth-ranked Malaysia already has 31 golds in its war chest, while third-placer Vietnam has 34.

Thailand sets the bar even higher at second with 69 golds, while Indonesia stands alone on top with 91. – Rappler.com