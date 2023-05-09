Teen swimmer Teia Salvino sets SEA Games, PH backstroke record

Fil-Am teen Teia Salvino continues to make a splash in the SEA Games as she eclipses the SEA Games and national record in the 100m backstroke

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games newbie Teia Salvino swam like a veteran after resetting the tournament and the national records in the women’s 100-meter backstroke on Tuesday, May 9.

Only 17 years old, the Filipino-American finished the two-part course at 1:01.64, two seconds better than the second-placer.

Singapore’s Faith Elizabeth Koo narrowly copped silver after clocking 1:03.68, just hundredths of a second faster than Indonesia’s Angel Gabriella Yus, who had 1:03.61.

Filipina Chloe Isleta, who already secured a silver medal in the women’s 200m backstroke, finished fourth at 1:03.71.

Salvino, a student-athlete at the University of Alabama, broke the six-year SEA Games record set by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in the 2017 edition, who tallied 1:01.89.

She also eclipsed the 1:02.70 Philippine record of Isleta set in the ASEAN University Games last year.

Salvino’s win is the country’s second women’s swimming gold after Xiandi Chua‘s performance in the 200m backstroke.

A day earlier, the prodigy also reset the national record in the women’s 50m backstroke with a time of 28.99 seconds for a bronze-medal finish. – Rappler.com