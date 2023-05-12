Gilas Women bow to Indonesia in rout, lose Bernardino to injury

Indonesia batters Gilas Pilipinas Women with a 21-point SEA Games rout, denting the Philippines' golden three-peat bid with two games left in the no-playoffs, round-robin tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women ran into a brick wall in their three-peat Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold-medal bid, losing to undefeated Indonesia in a 21-point blowout, 89-68, at Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday, May 12.

The Philippines’ three-peat gold-medal bid received a gut punch with the loss to slip to a 3-1 record, as Indonesia rose to a clean 4-0 slate in the round-robin tournament where medal standings are determined by win-loss records.

Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin led the losing cause with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Jack Animam was smothered to just 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Afril Bernardino was also limited to just 6 points and did not return to finish the game after suffering a gruesome nose bridge cut with 2:44 left in the pivotal third frame, where Indonesia pulled away for good after trailing by 2, 37-35, at intermission.

Yuni Anggraeni led the Indonesian assault with 24 points in just 16 minutes off the bench, while Kimberley Louis churned out a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Both countries have two more games left, with Gilas needing to sweep its remaining assignments and hoping one of Indonesia’s upcoming foes completes an upset bid.

The Philippines now hopes for an immediate bounce-back against Vietnam on Saturday, May 13, 12 pm (Manila time). – Rappler.com