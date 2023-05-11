Another rout as Gilas Women clobber Singapore for 2-0 card

Gilas Women win their first two games in the 2023 SEA Games against Cambodia and Singapore by a combined 91 points

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Women cruised to another blowout and crushed Singapore, 94-63, for an unbeaten start in the Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex here on Thursday, May 11.

A day after dealing Cambodia a 60-point beating, the Filipinas made easy work of the Singaporeans behind Khate Castillo and Afril Bernardino to improve to 2-0 in the round-robin women’s 5-on-5 basketball competition.

Castillo topscored for the Philippines with 14 points on a 4-of-7 clip from deep, while Bernardino churned out a near-double-double of 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Ella Fajardo fired 11 points and Clare Castro posted 10 points and 7 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win that saw Gilas Women lead 25-14 after the opening quarter.

Singapore outscored the Philippines 24-20 in the second period to cut its deficit to 38-45 at halftime, but the Filipinas pulled away for good in the third frame where they limited the Singaporeans to just 5 points.

Providing spark off the bench, Angelica Surada supplied 9 points and 12 rebounds for Gilas Women, while Janine Pontejos and Camille Clarin chipped in 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Amanda Lim Zhi Yan chalked up a game-high 18 points for Singapore, which fell to 0-3.

Up next for Gilas Women, who are playing six games in as many days, is Indonesia on Friday, May 12, at the same venue. – Rappler.com