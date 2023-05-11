SEA Games
Another rout as Gilas Women clobber Singapore for 2-0 card

Delfin Dioquino
ACE PLAYER. Afril Bernardino shows the way for Gilas Women.

FIBA

Gilas Women win their first two games in the 2023 SEA Games against Cambodia and Singapore by a combined 91 points

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Women cruised to another blowout and crushed Singapore, 94-63, for an unbeaten start in the Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex here on Thursday, May 11.

A day after dealing Cambodia a 60-point beating, the Filipinas made easy work of the Singaporeans behind Khate Castillo and Afril Bernardino to improve to 2-0 in the round-robin women’s 5-on-5 basketball competition.

Castillo topscored for the Philippines with 14 points on a 4-of-7 clip from deep, while Bernardino churned out a near-double-double of 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Ella Fajardo fired 11 points and Clare Castro posted 10 points and 7 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win that saw Gilas Women lead 25-14 after the opening quarter.

Singapore outscored the Philippines 24-20 in the second period to cut its deficit to 38-45 at halftime, but the Filipinas pulled away for good in the third frame where they limited the Singaporeans to just 5 points.

Providing spark off the bench, Angelica Surada supplied 9 points and 12 rebounds for Gilas Women, while Janine Pontejos and Camille Clarin chipped in 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Amanda Lim Zhi Yan chalked up a game-high 18 points for Singapore, which fell to 0-3.

Up next for Gilas Women, who are playing six games in as many days, is Indonesia on Friday, May 12, at the same venue. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
