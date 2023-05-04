SEA Games first-timer Angel Derla snags PH gold in kun bokator

GOLD. Angel Gwen Derla stands tall for the Philippines in SEA Games kun bokator.

Angel Gwen Derla triumphs right after jiu-jitsu standout Kaila Napolis delivered the Philippines its first gold medal in the Cambodia SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Angel Gwen Derla added another gold to the Philippines’ haul in the Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women’s bamboo shield form event of kun bokator at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center here on Thursday, May 4.

A SEA Games first-timer, Derla triumphed just an hour after jiu-jitsu standout Kaila Napolis delivered the country its first gold medal.

Derla posted 8.5 points as she beat out home bet Chanchhorvy Puth in the Cambodian martial art considered to be one of the oldest existing fighting systems.

Puth settled for silver with 8.47 points, while Indonesia’s Deslya Anggraini snagged bronze with 8.42 points.

“All of us athletes give our best to win the gold medal,” said Derla, who is originally a member of the national pencak silat team.

The Philippines also captured two silvers and one bronze in kun bokator for the day.

Mark James Lacao (men’s bamboo shield form) and Rhichein Yosorez (women’s barehard form) both claimed silvers, while Alyssa Kylie Mallari (women’s bokator spirit form) settled for bronze after a successful protest from Myanmar.

Mallari initially finished second but Myanmar’s Nilar Soe Oo improved from bronze to silver following a protest.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee, Team Philippines ended the day with two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes for a total of seven medals. – Rappler.com