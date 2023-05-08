SEA Games
SEA Games
SEA Games 2023

Four-peat denied as Kim Mangrobang settles for women’s triathlon silver

Delfin Dioquino
Four-peat denied as Kim Mangrobang settles for women’s triathlon silver

MEDAL. Kim Mangrobang scoops up a women's triathlon silver in the 2023 SEA Games.

Cindy Liu/REUTERS

Kim Mangrobang falls short of a fourth straight SEA Games triathlon crown as Cambodia's naturalized athlete Margot Garabedian reigns

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kim Mangrobang saw her reign as triathlon queen in the Southeast Asian Games come to an end.

A day after repeating as women’s duathlon champion, Mangrobang fell short of a fourth straight women’s triathlon crown as she settled for silver to Cambodia’s Margot Garabedian in Kep City on Monday, May 8.

The 31-year-old Filipina clocked 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 24 seconds in the race that featured a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycle, and 5-kilometer run.

Garabedian, a naturalized athlete from France, crossed the finish line 1:50 minutes faster with a time of 1:05:34.2 as she followed up her aquathlon title with another gold.

The 2017, 2019, and 2021 triathlon titlist, Mangrobang finished third in the swim (11:28) and fifth in the cycle (34:47), although she topped the run – the final leg – with a time of 20:04.

Singapore’s Louisa Middleditch registered 1:07:30.1 to wind up with a bronze.

As she wrapped up her campaign here, Mangrobang raised her SEA Games medal tally to eight with six golds and two silvers won across the last five editions. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino athletes

Philippine sports

SEA Games

triathlon