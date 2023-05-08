Four-peat denied as Kim Mangrobang settles for women’s triathlon silver

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kim Mangrobang saw her reign as triathlon queen in the Southeast Asian Games come to an end.

A day after repeating as women’s duathlon champion, Mangrobang fell short of a fourth straight women’s triathlon crown as she settled for silver to Cambodia’s Margot Garabedian in Kep City on Monday, May 8.

The 31-year-old Filipina clocked 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 24 seconds in the race that featured a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycle, and 5-kilometer run.

Garabedian, a naturalized athlete from France, crossed the finish line 1:50 minutes faster with a time of 1:05:34.2 as she followed up her aquathlon title with another gold.

The 2017, 2019, and 2021 triathlon titlist, Mangrobang finished third in the swim (11:28) and fifth in the cycle (34:47), although she topped the run – the final leg – with a time of 20:04.

Singapore’s Louisa Middleditch registered 1:07:30.1 to wind up with a bronze.

As she wrapped up her campaign here, Mangrobang raised her SEA Games medal tally to eight with six golds and two silvers won across the last five editions. – Rappler.com