FAST FACTS: 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia

Southeast Asia’s sporting showpiece rolls off once again, this time with Cambodia serving as first-time host

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a year after the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games wrapped up in Vietnam, the Philippines’ best athletes will once again be back in action as the 32nd edition rolls along from May 5 to 17, this time from the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Due to the pandemic delaying the 31st SEA Games by a year, the truncated time frame between the past and present SEA Games is expected to benefit practically all 11 participating nations, as their top athletes would not have to wait as long for another round of top-level competition.

For the Philippines, it looks to bounce back from a fourth-place finish in Vietnam, where it amassed 52 gold medals, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes for a total haul of 226 – an expected decrease from its first-place finish in 2019 as the 30th SEA Games host.

Here are some facts on the Games in Cambodia.

Cambodia debuts as host

This is Cambodia’s first official hosting duty in the SEA Games’ 64-year history.

The country was supposed to be the Games’ third host back in 1963 – back when it was called the Southeast Asian Peninsular Games – but political unrest caused the entire event to be cancelled.

The Games resumed in 1965, with Malaysia serving as the new 3rd SEA Games host. To date, the 1963 SEA Games remains the only cancelled hosting in the event’s history.

Multiple-time hosts

Not including future hosting duties and previous Peninsular Games, the Philippines leads the region along with Indonesia and Malaysia with four hosted Games each.

Thailand and Singapore have three, Vietnam has two, and Laos, Brunei, and Myanmar have one each.

Only East Timor, which joined the SEA Games contingent last in 2003, has yet to host.

Big delegation for Team Philippines

The Philippines is sending 860 athletes to Cambodia – the most in a non-hosting capacity – as a clear sign that the country is taking its medal haul campaign seriously.

Filipinos will be present in all 38 sports this year, including niche offerings like vovinam, chess xiangqi, and multiple forms of Cambodian martial arts.

Only twice in SEA Games history has the Philippines fielded more athletes to the regional meet: 2019 and 2005 – both times as hosts.

Filipina spotlight

The Philippines will send an all-female delegation to the opening day parade.

Due to a 50-person limit set by Cambodia in the opening ceremonies on May 5, the country took advantage by putting the spotlight on the best Filipina athletes it has to offer.

Only three men will be marching along with the Filipina contingent: Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, chef de mission Chito Loyzaga, and the flag bearer whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Missing big name

Hidilyn Diaz will skip the 2023 SEA Games. The reigning and only Olympic champion in Philippine sports history has her sights set on bigger fish to fry, as she is set to appear in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea, scheduled alongside the SEA Games from May 3 to 13.

The Philippines, however, will not be short on superstars to flex as the likes of Carlos Yulo, EJ Obiena, Efren “Bata” Reyes, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and a vengeful Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team are still committed to bring home regional sporting glory. – Rappler.com