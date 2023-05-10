LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 10

Team Philippines relies on athletics, swimming, and wushu as it seeks to add more to its 25-gold haul in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Hope is high that athletics and swimming will churn out more gold medals for the Philippines as action in the Southeast Asian Games here resumes on Wednesday, May 10.

With two golds apiece, the athletics and swimming teams compete in various events, looking to add to the 25 golds the country has won so far with seven days left in the biennial showpiece.

The Philippines also looks to get contributions from wushu as competition starts on Wednesday.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio, Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, Norlan Petecio, and John Marvin eye a seat in the final of their respective weight divisions as they aim to join Irish Magno and Riza Pasuit in potential gold-medal contention.

Gilas Women kick of their bid for a third straight 5-on-5 basketball crown against a Cambodian side bannered by a bevy of naturalized players.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team, meanwhile, looks to ride on its momentum after crushing Cambodia as it tangles with Vietnam, the silver medalist in the last SEA Games.

More medals are up for grabs in pencak silat, kun khmer, esports, and billiards.

(MEDAL TALLY: 2023 SEA Games)

Please refresh this page for updates.

– Rappler.com