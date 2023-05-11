LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 11

SEA Games athletics veteran Eric Cray leads the charge for the Filipinos, seeking an unprecedented six-peat in 400m hurdles for a gold-hungry Philippines

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Filipino athletes try to bounce back after a lean day as they try to breathe new life into the Philippines’ gold-medal push in the Southeast Asian Games here on Thursday, May 11.

SEA Games athletics veteran Eric Cray leads the charge for the Filipinos, seeking to complete an unprecedented six-peat in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Other athletics standouts Sarah Dequinan, Mark Harry Diones, Bernalyn Bejoy, and Sonny Wagdos also try to do well in their respective events.

Already with two golds, six silvers, and six bronzes, the swimming team hopes to deliver more on the final day of competitions.

Boxers Carlo Paalam, Paul Julyfer Bascon, and Markus Tongco aim to join seven other Filipinos in the finals as they look to overcome their respective semifinals foes.

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a second straight win against host Cambodia, while Gilas Women eye to make it back-to-back victories against Singapore.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team tangles with Singapore with a semifinals berth on the line.

– Rappler.com