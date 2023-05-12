LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 12

Wushu and taekwondo aim to deliver after the Philippines bagged just one gold each in the past two days for a total of 27 in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Wushu star Agatha Wong and the poomsae team take center stage as the Philippines tries to save its withering campaign in the Southeast Asian Games here on Friday, May 12.

Wong eyes the top prize in the women’s taijiquan + taijijian with hopes of inspiring the rest of the Filipino delegation after the Philippines bagged just one gold each in the past two days for a total of 27.

The 24-year-old struck gold in taijijian and bagged silver in taijiquan last year in Vietnam, but Cambodian organizers merged the two events into one.

Poomsae also aims to deliver as the taekwondo competitions start on Friday, with eight golds at stake in the discipline where the Philippines clinched half during its hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

The Philippines looks for one final push from the athletics team as track and field action wraps up in men’s high jump, women’s javelin throw, men’s and women’s 100m, women’s 10,000m, and men’s and women’s 4x100m relay.

Gilas Women shoot for a third straight win in women’s 5-on-5 basketball when they battle Indonesia.

– Rappler.com