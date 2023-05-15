LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 15

Already with 46 gold medals, the Philippines is on track to surpass its 52-gold haul in the previous SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – More gold medals are expected from weightlifting, arnis, judo, taekwondo, and wrestling as the Philippines pushes for the 50-gold mark on the penultimate day of the Southeast Asian Games here.

Already with 46 golds, the Philippines is on track to surpass its 52-gold haul in Vietnam last year, with weightlifter Vanessa Sarno, taekwondo jin Dave Cea, and judoka Keisei Nakano leading the charge on Monday, May 15.

Sarno aims to retain her crown in the women’s 71kg, where she set new SEA Games records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift last year.

Cea, meanwhile, eyes a return to the top at the heavier men’s 80kg division after failing to defend the 74kg gold he bagged four years ago when he settled for silver in Vietnam.

Nakano hopes to break through in the men’s -73kg following back-to-back bronze finishes in 2017 and 2019 and a silver in 2021.

Wrestling and arnis also look to continue their contributions after delivering one and two golds, respectively, on Sunday, May 14.

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a spot in the gold-medal match as it tangles with defending champion Indonesia in the semifinals, while Gilas Women seek to capture silver with a win over Malaysia.

Please refresh this page for updates.

– Rappler.com