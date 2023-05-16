LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 16

With 51 gold medals, the Philippines is in position to eclipse its 52-gold haul in the previous SEA Games with basketball, wrestling, arnis, weightlifting, and floorball looking to deliver on the final day

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Team Philippines aims to go out with a bang as competitions in the Southeast Asian Games here wrap up on Tuesday, May 16.

With 51 gold medals, the Philippines is in position to eclipse its 52-gold haul in Vietnam last year with basketball, wrestling, arnis, weightlifting, and floorball looking to deliver for the final time.

Gilas Pilipinas needs to hurdle one last obstacle to reclaim the gold as it battles souped-up Cambodia in the finals.

Led by Justin Brownlee, the Filipinos eye redemption after absorbing their lone loss in the tournament to a Cambodian side featuring several naturalized players from the United States.

Weightlifters Kristel Macrohon (women’s +71kg) and John Dexter Tabique (men’s 89kg) try to finish strong for the team after Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg) and Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71kg) bagged a pair of golds earlier.

Floorball is also expected to contribute as the men’s team reached its first-ever finals, where defending champion Thailand awaits.

The women’s floorball team battles for bronze against Malaysia.

More golds are at stake in arnis, wrestling, dance sports, and kickboxing.

– Rappler.com