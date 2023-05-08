LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 8

Gymnastics hotshot Carlos Yulo and pole vault star EJ Obiena lead the Philippines' hunt for more gold medals in the 2023 SEA Games

Mangrobang four-peat denied in women’s triathlon

Kim Mangrobang fell short of a fourth straight women’s triathlon crown as she settled for silver to Cambodia’s Margot Garabedian.

The 2017, 2019, and 2021 titlist, Mangrobang clocked 1:07:24, 1:50 minutes behind Garabedian, a naturalized triathlete from France.

Mangrobang wrapped up her Cambodia SEA Games campaign with a gold and silver after topping the women’s duathlon event a day prior.

Preview

Olympians Carlos Yulo and EJ Obiena take the spotlight as they lead the Philippines’ hunt for more gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games here on Monday, May 8.

Yulo, the Philippines’ most bemedalled athlete in the past two SEA Games, looks to accomplish the feat for the third straight time despite being limited to contend for just four gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics.

The world champion gymnast will shoot for gold medals in the men’s individual all-around and men’s team, where he will lead a squad composed of Juancho Miguel Besana, Ivan Cruz, Ace de Leon, Jhon Santillan, and Jan Timbang.

Obiena, meanwhile, will gun for a third consecutive title in men’s pole vault, an event where he is the heavy favorite as he owns the SEA Games record of 5.46m.

Together with Obiena, athletics standouts Kayla Richardson (women’s 100m and 200m), Kristina Knott (women’s 200m), Aries Toledo and Janrey Ubas (men’s decathlon), Joida Gagnao (women’s 5000m), and Melvin Calano (men’s javelin throw) also aim to deliver.

A day after repeating as the women’s duathlon champion, Kim Mangrobang seeks to extend her SEA Games reign in the women’s triathlon to a fourth straight edition.

Olympic boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg) and Carlo Paalam (men’s 54kg) and two more Filipino boxers compete in their respective quarterfinals bouts, with a win guaranteeing them at least a bronze.

Medals are at stake in swimming, karate, cycling, vovinam, and kun bokator.

