LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 opening ceremony

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Filipina athletes share the spotlight when the 32nd Southeast Asian Games officially starts with its opening ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here on Friday, May 5, at 4 pm (5 pm, Manila time).

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez will serve as the Philippines’ flag bearer for the second SEA Games as she leads an all-Filipina cast for the parade of athletes.

Joining Valdez in the parade are sprint queen Kristina Knott, billiards veteran Rubilen Amit, basketball standout Afril Bernardino, football ace Sarina Bolden, and golf rising star Rianne Malixi.

Specifically built for Cambodia’s first-ever hosting of the SEA Games, the 75,000-seater Morodok Techo National Stadium will serve as the main venue as it houses competitions for marquee sports like athletics and swimming.

Before the SEA Games formally opened, Team Philippines already got on board the medal tally, with two Filipinas leading the way.

Jiu-jitsu’s Kaila Napolis (women’s ne-waza -52kg) and kun bokator’s Angel Gwen Derla (women’s bamboo shield form) nailed a pair of golds as the country also snagged two silvers and three bronzes for a total of seven medals.

– Rappler.com