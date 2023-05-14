LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Indonesia – SEA Games 2023 men’s basketball semifinals

Gilas Pilipinas aims to exact revenge and dethrone last year’s tormentor Indonesia in their highly anticipated knockout semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – After finishing the group phase of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the No. 2 spot in Group A, Gilas Pilipinas finally gets the chance to exact revenge and dethrone last year’s tormentor Indonesia in their highly anticipated knockout, crossover semifinals on Monday, May 15.

Expect the Filipinos – who have waited for a year for this rematch with the team that ended their 33-year reign as SEA Games men’s basketball champions – to go all-out in this semifinal clash as they look to advance to the finals and complete their gold-medal redemption bid.

Cambodia and Thailand collide in the other semifinal pairing.

All eyes will be on Justin Brownlee, who has yet to explode in the SEA Games, to rise to the occasion and put on a show against an Indonesian squad bannered by three naturalized players Dame Diagne, Anthony Beane, and former PBA import Lester Prosper.

It was Prosper and Beane who led the Indonesians with 20 and 18 points, respectively, in their 14-point comeback win over Thailand on Sunday, May 14 to secure the top spot in Group B.

Aside from Brownlee, look for the whole Gilas Pilipinas squad to step up to the plate and come up with a collective effort versus Indonesia.

No player has yet to score 20 points in a game for the well-balanced Gilas Pilipinas in this year’s SEA Games.

The do-or-die game is at 6 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com

