LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Indonesia – SEA Games 2023 women’s volleyball bronze match

For the third straight time in the SEA Games, the Philippines faces Indonesia for the women's volleyball bronze medal as the Filipinas hope the tides turn their way this time after four consecutive fourth-place finishes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team will have one last crack at the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games podium when they take on Indonesia in the bronze-medal match on Sunday, May 14, 6 pm (Manila time).

Led by the likes of PVL MVPs Tots Carlos, Mylene Paat, and Jema Galanza, the Filipina spikers are taking some leftover momentum from their sweep loss against Thailand, which featured a promising nip-and-tuck first set where the Philippines actually threatened the 28-year defending champions until 22-all.

However, the Indonesians are also carrying some momentum of their own mixed with a sprinkling of anger after they fell short of the gold-medal match in a tight five-setter against reigning silver medalist Vietnam.

This will be the fourth straight bronze-medal match for the Philippines since returning from a 10-year hiatus in 2015 and the third consecutive consolation tussle with Indonesia.

Four straight bronze-medal matches, four straight losses. Will 2023 be the year the Philippines finally breaks through? – Rappler.com

