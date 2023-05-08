LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Malaysia – SEA Games 2023 men’s basketball

Gilas Pilipinas aims to deliver a statement game as it begins its road to redemption in the Southeast Asian Games against Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – After settling for a silver-medal finish in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games last year, Gilas Pilipinas’ road to redemption begins on Tuesday, May 9 when it opens its 32nd SEA Games men’s basketball campaign against Malaysia at the Morodok Techno National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Bannered by naturalized player Justin Brownlee, two-time PBA Best Player of the Conference Christian Standhardinger, and national team stalwart CJ Perez, Gilas Pilipinas aims to deliver a statement game and make easy work of Malaysia, which it crushed by 43 points last year.

Despite having a completely new lineup, expect the Philippines – which has a mix of battle-tested veterans and young guns in its 12-man roster – to kick off its bid for a 19th gold medal on a high note by reasserting its mastery over the Malaysian squad led by high-scoring guard Chun Hong Ting.

Game tips off at 2 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com

