LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Singapore – SEA Games 2023 men’s basketball

After absorbing an 11-point loss to naturalized player-laden Cambodia in a heated affair, Gilas Pilipinas looks to vent its ire on Singapore in its final game in the group phase

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off an infuriating loss to host Cambodia, Gilas Pilipinas looks to vent its ire on Singapore and finish the group phase of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on a winning note on Saturday, May 13.

Currently tied at 1-1 with Malaysia, which they defeated by 45 points in their opening assignment, the Filipinos are technically in a must-win situation against the Singaporeans in order to avoid complications in Group A and proceed to the next round.

Only the top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the knockout, crossover semifinals, which will begin on Monday, May 15.

After absorbing a double-digit defeat at the hands of naturalized player-laden Cambodia in a heated affair that saw the opposing coach call a timeout when the outcome was already beyond reach, count on Gilas Pilipinas to bounce back big and dominate the winless Singapore from start to finish.

Look for Justin Brownlee, who has yet to find his groove in the SEA Games, to rebound from his subpar 10-point outing on 3-of-13 shooting against Cambodia and make his presence felt for the Philippines in this 2 pm showdown versus Singapore.

Brownlee is reportedly struggling with heat and dehydration, thus averaging only 10.5 points on 33% shooting in their first two games. – Rappler.com

