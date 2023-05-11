LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Singapore – SEA Games women’s volleyball

The Philippine women's volleyball team, led by PVL MVPs Mylene Paat and Tots Carlos, looks to clinch a 2023 SEA Games semifinal berth against Singapore on the tournaments's third straight game day

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team seeks a bounce-back and an outright 2023 SEA Games semifinal berth as it takes on lower-ranked Singapore at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday, May 11, 6 pm (Manila time).

Led by PVL MVPs Mylene Paat and Tots Carlos, with ample support from the likes of Dell Palomata and Jema Galanza, the Filipinas are expected to power through the Singaporean team, which notably gave up 15 points in its first-set win against a neophyte Cambodia team.

Singapore, however, would blast the hosts with a 25-3 second set before taking the game in the third, 25-10.

Safe to say, the Philippines cannot look too far ahead and be complacent.

With a win, the Filipina spikers can soon take a crack at another podium finish – their first since the 2005 Manila SEA Games – and face the likes of Indonesia, Malaysia, and near-unbeatable Thailand in the semis.

Please refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com