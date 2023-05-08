SEA Games
SEA Games
SEA Games 2023

WATCH: Carlos Yulo dazzles in SEA Games gymnastics

Rappler.com
WATCH: Carlos Yulo dazzles in SEA Games gymnastics

IN HIS ELEMENT. Carlos Yulo in action in the 2023 SEA Games.

Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

Arguably the region's finest gymnast, Carlos Yulo impresses in his pet vault, parallel bars, and floor exercise events as he competes for the gold in the men's individual around and men's team all-around in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Carlos Yulo flaunted his world-class wares in the men’s individual and men’s team all-around events of the Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Stadium here on Monday, May 8.

Arguably the region’s finest gymnast, Yulo dazzled in his pet vault, parallel bars, and floor exercise events, and submitted respectable results in rings, horizontal bar, and pommel horse.

WATCH: Carlos Yulo dazzles in SEA Games gymnastics

Yulo can win as many as four gold medals in this SEA Games – one each in the individual and team all-around and two in the apparatuses. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Carlos Yulo

Filipino athletes

Gymnastics

Philippine sports

SEA Games