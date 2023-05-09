Filipinas end semis hope despite upset of Vietnam

CHASE. Filipina Sara Eggesvik (right) disputes the ball with Vietnamese Thi Van Duong.

The Philippine women’s football team pulls off an upset over defending champion Vietnam, but still gets eliminated from semifinal contention

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team ended its 32nd Southeast Asian Games stint after a 2-1 victory against defending champion Vietnam on Tuesday, May 9, at Smart RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Myanmar instead will advance to the semifinals with the second-best record in Group A owing to a superior goal difference versus the Philippines.

The Burmese thrashed Malaysia, 5-1, in their matchup which concurrently ran with the Filipinas’ game in another venue.

Malaysia was narrowly defeated by the Philippines in their matchup, 1-nil, last May 6.

Captain Hali Long defined the final scoreline after scoring off a header in the 83rd minute.

Vietnam had earlier tied up the matchup at 1-all when Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen found a hole in the Philippines’ defense in the 41st minute.

Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel had saved an earlier attempt by Vietnam, but the ball rolled off her hands and sailed to the open Bich Thuy.

Sarina Bolden, the hero of the Philippines’ almost whistle-beating kick against Malaysia in added time, scored the breakthrough goal off a penalty.

Isabella Flanigan was fouled inside the penalty box by the Vietnamese goalkeeper, leading to a yellow card for the latter.

Vietnam will join Myanmar in the semifinals from Group A, while Thailand and Cambodia will represent Group B as the two best teams. – Rappler.com