Reality check: SEA Games women’s volleyball powerhouse Vietnam sweeps PH anew

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Southeast Asian (SEA) Games women’s volleyball silver medalist Vietnam handed the Philippines a sweeping reality check, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, for its second win of the 2023 tournament at Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, May 10.

PVL MVPs Mylene Paat and Tots Carlos carried the Filipina spikers’ offense in the losing cause after coming off a 25-5, 25-5, 25-5 demolition of Cambodia less than 24 hours earlier. Choco Mucho middle blocker Cherry Nunag and Akari libero Bang Pineda also showed up in supporting roles.

However, the Philippines’ best were still no match for the consistent attacking prowess of Vietnamese star “T4” Tran Thih Thanh Thuy, who hammered down crosscourt kills left and right, while Doan Thi Xuan helped form an imposing wall at the nets to nullify the Filipinas’ responses.

Coming off a red-hot first-set start where the Philippines led by as many as 5, 13-8, Vietnam eventually found its groove late, coinciding with a sloppy 4-0 error spree by the Filipinas that peaked with a 6-0 finishing kick for the 25-20 opener.

That pivotal momentum swing eventually spelled the difference for the game, as another key 12-4 surge by Vietnam in the middle of the second set created an 18-12 cushion that the Philippines never recovered from.

The Filipinas only got as near as 20-18 late in the third, before T4 took matters into her own hands by scoring 4 of the last 5 points to seal the deal for Vietnam.

The Philippines will have no time to lick its wounds as a quick bounce-back is expected against lower-ranked Singapore on Thursday, May 11, 6 pm (Manila time). Vietnam, meanwhile, will more than likely hand Cambodia a biblical beatdown that same day to wrap up the elimination round. – Rappler.com