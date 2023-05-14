SEA Games
Medal elusive for PH women’s volleyball in repeat bronze-bid heartbreak

Philip Matel
NO PODIUM. Michele Gumabao and the Philippine womenu2019s volleyball team settle for fourth place.

ON SPORTS PLUS SCREENSHOT

The Philippines loses to Indonesia for the third straight time in the SEA Games women's volleyball bronze-medal match

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team came close to ending a medal drought but fell short once again in the Southeast Asian Games.

Indonesia halted the Philippines’ medal bid for the third successive time, claiming the bronze in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, on Sunday, May 14, at the Indoor Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

With the loss, the Filipinas settled for a fourth-place finish after losing a fourth straight SEA Games third-place battle.  

The Philippines’ medal drought in the biennial regional meet also stretched to 18 years, having won its last medal, a bronze, in the 2005 Games held in Bacolod.  

With the match tied at one set apiece, the Philippines was not able to pounce on a golden opportunity to start the third set after opening the frame with a 6-2 advantage.

Indonesia was able to tie the contest at 8-all, before erecting a four-point lead, 16-12.

Although the Philippines responded with a 4-1 run to cut the deficit to one, 17-16, the Indonesians scored two consecutive points, 19-16, before claiming the commanding 2-1 set advantage, 25-22.

In the final frame, the two teams went neck-and-neck by alternating points to tie the contest at 5-all.

Jema Galanza gave the Philippines a 12-11 lead, before Indonesia scored two straight to go ahead, 13-12.

The lead widened to four, 17-13, before the Philippines went back at it, 19-16.

Cherry Nunag and multiple-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos scored some big hits down the stretch to come within one, 24-23.

But Indonesia’s Wilda Siti Nurfadilah took matters into her own hands by pounding a quick hit that ended the contest, 25-23.

Nurfadilah kneeled at center court in jubilation before being crowded by her teammates as they claim another medal for Indonesia.

The Philippines was able to win the second set, 25-22, after ending the frame on a late run.

After Indonesia tied the game at 15-all, the Filipinas were able to score three straight points to lead 18-15, and never looked back. – Rappler.com

