Medal elusive for PH women’s volleyball in repeat bronze-bid heartbreak

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team came close to ending a medal drought but fell short once again in the Southeast Asian Games.

Indonesia halted the Philippines’ medal bid for the third successive time, claiming the bronze in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, on Sunday, May 14, at the Indoor Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

With the loss, the Filipinas settled for a fourth-place finish after losing a fourth straight SEA Games third-place battle.

The Philippines’ medal drought in the biennial regional meet also stretched to 18 years, having won its last medal, a bronze, in the 2005 Games held in Bacolod.

With the match tied at one set apiece, the Philippines was not able to pounce on a golden opportunity to start the third set after opening the frame with a 6-2 advantage.

Indonesia was able to tie the contest at 8-all, before erecting a four-point lead, 16-12.

Although the Philippines responded with a 4-1 run to cut the deficit to one, 17-16, the Indonesians scored two consecutive points, 19-16, before claiming the commanding 2-1 set advantage, 25-22.

In the final frame, the two teams went neck-and-neck by alternating points to tie the contest at 5-all.

Jema Galanza gave the Philippines a 12-11 lead, before Indonesia scored two straight to go ahead, 13-12.

The lead widened to four, 17-13, before the Philippines went back at it, 19-16.

Cherry Nunag and multiple-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos scored some big hits down the stretch to come within one, 24-23.

But Indonesia’s Wilda Siti Nurfadilah took matters into her own hands by pounding a quick hit that ended the contest, 25-23.

Nurfadilah kneeled at center court in jubilation before being crowded by her teammates as they claim another medal for Indonesia.

The Philippines was able to win the second set, 25-22, after ending the frame on a late run.

After Indonesia tied the game at 15-all, the Filipinas were able to score three straight points to lead 18-15, and never looked back. – Rappler.com