Bannered by 3 Batang Gilas members, the Bullpups vie to rule the boys' basketbal tournament

Published 7:10 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bullpups leave for Klang, Malaysia looking to capture the boys' basketball title in the 10th ASEAN School Games starting Friday, July 20.

The Bullpups are heavily favored to rule the annual tournament with their top players Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea coming fresh from a stint with Batang Gilas in the FIBA World Cup Under-17 tournament in Argentina.

“We hope we can translate our experiences in the World Cup to success this time,” said Bullpups mentor Goldwin Monteverde, who served as one of the assistant coaches of Batang Gilas.

Monteverde is no stranger to the tournament having mentored the multi-titled Chiang Kai Shek College to a runner-up finish last year.

With the 6-foot-7 Tamayo ready to throw his weight around the shaded area and Abadia and Fortea out to display their scoring prowess, the Bullpups should have no problem beating Brunei on opening day.

NU earned the right to represent country in the tournament after bagging the gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The Philippine under-18 team is also tipped to dominate the girls' division in the event that will gather around 1,600 student-athletes of the region. The PH belles will launch their title bid against the Indonesians.

Backing the Bullpups and the PH U-18 squad are Freego’s Eduard Tio, and SM Supermarket bigwigs Herbert Sy and Herson Sy.

Team coordinator Edster Sy said other members of the NU Bullpups are Cyril Gonzales, Reyland Torres, John Felicilda, Dominic Dayrit, Aaron Buensalida, Kevin Quiambao, Joshua Ramirez, Harold Alarcon, and Vince Cuajao. – Rappler.com